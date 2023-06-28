C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $12,660.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £126.60 ($160.97) and last traded at £123.40 ($156.90), with a volume of 786396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £123.80 ($157.41).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

C&C Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The company has a market capitalization of £491.23 million, a P/E ratio of 112,727.27, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,282.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,871.88.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($33,566.43). In other news, insider Vineet Bhalla bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($8,963.76). Also, insider Patrick McMahon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($33,566.43). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,270. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

