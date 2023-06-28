iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,235,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 726,112 shares.The stock last traded at $51.46 and had previously closed at $51.33.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

