Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 790,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,286,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 1,220.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 245,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

