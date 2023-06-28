Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sable Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Sable Resources



Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

See Also

