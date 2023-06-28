Optas LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHCV stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

