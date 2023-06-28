Optas LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.