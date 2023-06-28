Optas LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $207.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.