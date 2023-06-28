Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,128,511 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $64,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.