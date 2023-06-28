Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 1,861 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.37.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

