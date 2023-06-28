Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

