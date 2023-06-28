Czech National Bank Has $3.26 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

