Optas LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Relx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Relx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($36.11) to GBX 3,100 ($39.42) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Company Profile

Shares of RELX opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

