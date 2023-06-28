Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 416,093.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 66,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 66,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 365,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

