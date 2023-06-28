Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 801,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 132,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 187,148 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,964,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.