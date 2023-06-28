Czech National Bank Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

