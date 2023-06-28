Czech National Bank Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

