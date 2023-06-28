Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.86.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 5.0 %

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 157,287 shares of company stock worth $36,578,235 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $246.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.56. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

