KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,838,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $328.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

