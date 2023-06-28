Czech National Bank Has $4.60 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 41.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 56.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

