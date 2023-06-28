KCS Wealth Advisory Takes $158,000 Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 66,979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,660,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

