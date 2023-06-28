Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 3,756 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after acquiring an additional 507,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

