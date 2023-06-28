KCS Wealth Advisory Has $85,000 Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,381,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 525,161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 743,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.