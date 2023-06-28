Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after acquiring an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,964 shares of company stock worth $62,350,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $426.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

