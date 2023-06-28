Ignite Planners LLC Invests $244,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.



