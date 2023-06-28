Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kestrel Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

