TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.40

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.40 and last traded at C$28.49, with a volume of 87619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.47.
X has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.24. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
