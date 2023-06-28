Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Up 5.1%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.58. 489,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,612,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Several brokerages have commented on CUZ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,681,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,694,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,106,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,263,000 after acquiring an additional 977,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

