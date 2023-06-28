Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 251000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Trading Down 22.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

