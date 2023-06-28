First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of CIBR opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

