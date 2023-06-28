Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.45

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 119449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

