essensys (LON:ESYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52), with a volume of 32171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.51).

essensys Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.62.

About essensys

(Get Rating)

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.