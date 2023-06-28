First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6984 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GRID opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $106.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

