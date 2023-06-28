Distil (LON:DIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 253653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Distil

(Get Rating)

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.