HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.83

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 147020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,744 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

