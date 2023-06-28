Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Darelle Online Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$737,100.00, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.
About Darelle Online Solutions
Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. Darelle Online Solutions Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
