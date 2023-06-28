Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 4150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.15 million, a PE ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

