Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.