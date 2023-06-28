ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 163826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

ARHT Media Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative net margin of 122.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 million.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

