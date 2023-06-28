Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 107811289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Cineworld Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.45.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

