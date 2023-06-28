Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. Its properties portfolio is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 25,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario.

