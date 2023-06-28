D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 988,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 676,870 shares.The stock last traded at $1.76 and had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,775,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 688,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.