TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 79658283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

