Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01), with a volume of 636075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market cap of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.