Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 14514679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

