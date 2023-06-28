Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 73000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Prosper Gold Stock Down 13.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk project consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario; and Skinner gold property located in the Ontario.

