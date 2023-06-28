Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 186,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 449,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $291,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,213.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $291,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,213.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $32,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,053.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 185,060 shares of company stock worth $1,025,346. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from StockNews.com
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.