Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.73.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
See Also
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.