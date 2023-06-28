Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.72

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1081325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Chegg Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,725 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 848,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

