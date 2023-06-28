MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $303.31 and last traded at $303.57. 630,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 799,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

