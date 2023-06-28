Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

